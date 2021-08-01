graphicDeviser

Letterhead

Letterhead pad
"Hello and Thank You for purchasing my file.
If you need any help using it please feel free to contact me via my GraphicRiver profile.

Features:

• Easy to edit.
• Optimized for printing / 300 Dpi.
• CMYK color mode.
• 8.27x11.69 inch dimension.
• 0.125 Bleed.
• Help Guide Included.
• Adobe photoshop CS6 version.
• Vector & psd- All files are easy to edit & change colors
• Fully scalable elements
• In the Psd Files all the components are nicely organized into layer groups and named
• Used and recommended free web fonts
• Ready To Print!

What’s included:

Total 64 Files

7 Psd Files
7 Ai Files
7 Eps Files
7 InDesign Files
7 Idml Files
7 Doc (2013) Files
7 Docx Files
7 Powerpoint (2013) Files
7 Pdf Files
1 Help File

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
