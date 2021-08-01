Bisharat Iqbal

Music Player App

Bisharat Iqbal
Bisharat Iqbal
  • Save
Music Player App product design app design uiux ux music player ux music player app musiic player music player app ui graphic design branding ui
Download color palette

Hi Guyz!

Today I create some exploration of the Music Player App.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @digitalbishu
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
contact@digitalbishu.com

Bisharat Iqbal
Bisharat Iqbal
Like