Prateek Singh

E-commerce CRM Dashboard

Prateek Singh
Prateek Singh
  • Save
E-commerce CRM Dashboard minimalist dashboard design e-commerce crm dashboard admin dashboard dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers
Today's design concept for E-commerce CRM. Please share your feedback about the design and if you like what you see, please press the F or L button to show some love.

◉ I'm available for new projects.
◉ Contact me for project inquiries.

💌Email: prateeksingh.mech@gmail.com

Prateek Singh
Prateek Singh

More by Prateek Singh

View profile
    • Like