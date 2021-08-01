Mrinal

G-Shock : Product Details

Mrinal
Mrinal
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Exploration for G-Shock's product details page. While scrolling, each fold appears on top of the previous fold and occupy 100% of the view port.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Mrinal
Mrinal
Interaction Designer // Available For Work
Hire Me

More by Mrinal

View profile
    • Like