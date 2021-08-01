Neha Treasa Tony

Logo design and branding

Neha Treasa Tony
Neha Treasa Tony
  • Save
Logo design and branding ux vector web clean art website illustrator minimal typography motion graphics ui app animation 3d design graphic design icon illustration logo branding
Download color palette

~ Made up a company name, tagline, company profile and logo.
~ Logo design based on the meaning of the coined term “BORAHAE”.
~ It means ‘I purple you’ which is equivalent to ‘I love you’.
~ Thus the logo consists of a geometric heart and the letter B indicating both the meaning and name of the company.
~ Purple stands for power, ambition, extravagance etc. Hence the tagline.
~ Calligraphy/lettering of the company name and tagline done by me as well.
~ Made using procreate.

Neha Treasa Tony
Neha Treasa Tony

More by Neha Treasa Tony

View profile
    • Like