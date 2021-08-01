Logo design and branding

~ Made up a company name, tagline, company profile and logo.

~ Logo design based on the meaning of the coined term “BORAHAE”.

~ It means ‘I purple you’ which is equivalent to ‘I love you’.

~ Thus the logo consists of a geometric heart and the letter B indicating both the meaning and name of the company.

~ Purple stands for power, ambition, extravagance etc. Hence the tagline.

~ Calligraphy/lettering of the company name and tagline done by me as well.

~ Made using procreate.