Logo design and branding

~ Made up a company name, tagline, company profile and logo.
~ Logo design based on the meaning of the coined term “BORAHAE”.
~ It means ‘I purple you’ which is equivalent to ‘I love you’.
~ Thus the logo consists of a geometric heart and the letter B indicating both the meaning and name of the company.
~ Purple stands for power, ambition, extravagance etc. Hence the tagline.
~ Calligraphy/lettering of the company name and tagline done by me as well.
~ Made using procreate.