Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Koustav Hazra

Ignite song - K-391, Alan Walker,Julie Bergan, Senguri | #23

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra
  • Save
Ignite song - K-391, Alan Walker,Julie Bergan, Senguri | #23 recreation edm alan walker song album recreation album cover design album cover art album art album artwork permission less projects photoshop photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Ignite by K-391, Alan Walker,Julie Bergan, Senguri. It's the 23rd album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/1jLsirPDkUS2g4gnkYua58?si=d58d49e0ac3c43de

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra

More by Koustav Hazra

View profile
    • Like