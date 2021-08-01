🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hello world
This is a Q logo which I made in Figma. It's simple but at the same time it is elegant and modern. Tell me in the comments what do you think of this design?
Feel free to share your thoughts with me and don't forget to follow me on Instagram, Behance and Github. All links are available on my Dribble profile.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.