BP Logo Design for a Brand

Modern Negative Space Logo

This work has been completed for a regional client.

Copyright owner: Tohidul Akber Bappi.(Owner of Brand Park)

Available for freelance tasks. Let's explore your design,

Email: mirzaxhs@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +880 1795-374772

After watching, if you feel good, then appreciate me and do not forget to follow me.

Thank You!