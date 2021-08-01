Mirza Amirul

BP Logo Design for a Brand

Mirza Amirul
Mirza Amirul
  • Save
BP Logo Design for a Brand illustrator tranding trrand letter mark lettering bp letter letter p b modern vector ui logo illustration design creative company branding brand app
Download color palette

BP Logo Design for a Brand
Modern Negative Space Logo

This work has been completed for a regional client.
Copyright owner: Tohidul Akber Bappi.(Owner of Brand Park)

Available for freelance tasks. Let's explore your design,
Email: mirzaxhs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1795-374772

After watching, if you feel good, then appreciate me and do not forget to follow me.

Thank You!

Mirza Amirul
Mirza Amirul

More by Mirza Amirul

View profile
    • Like