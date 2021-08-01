Notification Popup

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Just designed this pop-up designs ideas. I personally like "Glassmorphism" a lot and now-a-days it's implemented in many products like IPhone UI. 📱
I will be looking forward to create and showcase designs with more glassmorphism UI designs ✨.
Get connected me at LinkedIn || Twitter
Also any feedback is appreciated!