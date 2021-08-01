Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Notification Popup

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Just designed this pop-up designs ideas. I personally like "Glassmorphism" a lot and now-a-days it's implemented in many products like IPhone UI. 📱

I will be looking forward to create and showcase designs with more glassmorphism UI designs ✨.

Also any feedback is appreciated!

