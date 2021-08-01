Amaka

Social Media Dashboard

Amaka
Amaka
  • Save
Social Media Dashboard dashboard social media figma app ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern UI for a Social Media Dashboard.

I tried to make it look clean and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Amaka
Amaka
Like