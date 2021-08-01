Selfbranding project to find and develop a striking visual identity that can represent my personal brand.

Designing a brand for myself, I wanted to give it a classic, timeless look. The idea was to combine the letters L and S in one fluid and memorable image as well as including a wax stamp inspired aesthetic, that can be used in all sorts of products further down the line.

The front and the back of the business card had to maintain a simular old letter aesthetic, keeping the theme consistent. I decided to use a very warm terracota colour palette that is very easy on the eyes and fits my personal aesthetic very well.