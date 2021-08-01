Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Selfbranding project

Selfbranding project business card design selfbrand selfbranding adobe illustrator branding logo graphic design
Selfbranding project to find and develop a striking visual identity that can represent my personal brand.
Designing a brand for myself, I wanted to give it a classic, timeless look. The idea was to combine the letters L and S in one fluid and memorable image as well as including a wax stamp inspired aesthetic, that can be used in all sorts of products further down the line.
The front and the back of the business card had to maintain a simular old letter aesthetic, keeping the theme consistent. I decided to use a very warm terracota colour palette that is very easy on the eyes and fits my personal aesthetic very well.

