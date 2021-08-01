🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Selfbranding project to find and develop a striking visual identity that can represent my personal brand.
Designing a brand for myself, I wanted to give it a classic, timeless look. The idea was to combine the letters L and S in one fluid and memorable image as well as including a wax stamp inspired aesthetic, that can be used in all sorts of products further down the line.
The front and the back of the business card had to maintain a simular old letter aesthetic, keeping the theme consistent. I decided to use a very warm terracota colour palette that is very easy on the eyes and fits my personal aesthetic very well.