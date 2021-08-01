Anik Deb

E-Learning Website- Hero Section

Anik Deb
Anik Deb
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Learning Website- Hero Section school website concept top designer best designer elearning landing page elearning website education online learning university online education online courses elearning e-learning anik deb dribbble best shot web design web landing page uiux website
E-Learning Website- Hero Section school website concept top designer best designer elearning landing page elearning website education online learning university online education online courses elearning e-learning anik deb dribbble best shot web design web landing page uiux website
Download color palette
  1. Frame 34.jpg
  2. Frame 35.jpg

Hello Folks!
Grapslab E-Learning Website- Hero Section. We tried to make minimal designs. Hope you like it.

--------------------------------------------------------------
We built design that built your business!
📩 Available for freelance work helloanikdeb@gmail.com
See on Behance || Instagram
Stay Safe, Stay Tuned.

Anik Deb
Anik Deb
Available for Freelance or Remote Job
Hire Me

More by Anik Deb

View profile
    • Like