Pakin P.

Sign up - Daily UI 001

Pakin P.
Pakin P.
Sign up - Daily UI 001
DailyUI Day - 1
Hi guys!
This is my first time at interface design. I'll try to update my work everyday and keep going. This is my first work 'Sign in' and 'Sign up' page

If you have any feed back feel free to give it to me, It'll be pleasure to have it and I'll try my best. Thank you
If you like the work don't forget to press "L" or give me some feedback. :)

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Pakin P.
Pakin P.

