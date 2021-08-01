Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Psychology by design

How to correctly use image gazes

Psychology by design
Psychology by design
  • Save
How to correctly use image gazes persuasion psychology design ux
Download color palette

Principle : Gaze Cueing

Theory : We are automatically attracted to others’ gazes. Consciously or not, we tend to follow the gaze of others to see what they are looking at.

How to use it : Here we take advantage of the gaze to encourage people's attention to the call-to-action.

---------------------

Press "L" if you like this tip, follow us for more psychological principles.

Thanks for reading :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Psychology by design
Psychology by design
Like