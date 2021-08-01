How to correctly use image gazes

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Principle : Gaze Cueing
Theory : We are automatically attracted to others’ gazes. Consciously or not, we tend to follow the gaze of others to see what they are looking at.
How to use it : Here we take advantage of the gaze to encourage people's attention to the call-to-action.
---------------------
Press "L" if you like this tip, follow us for more psychological principles.
Thanks for reading :)