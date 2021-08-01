Natasha Krivonosova

Cyrillic alphabet 32/33

Cyrillic alphabet 32/33 cranberry alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
32/33
Letter "Ю"
Клюква/Cranberry

Illustration for challenge #wearecyrillic

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
