Jegeg Bali Letter Logo

[Unused/Rejected Logo Concept | Derivative Logo of Bajang Baline]

Jegeg Bali consists of the words "Jegeg" which means beautiful and "Bali" refers to the Balinese population who is female.

This logo consists of 2 components, namely a combination of the letters J and B which represent the initials "Jegeg Bali". The combination of traditional Balinese patterns called "Patra Samblung" represents elements of Balinese beauty

The color palette chosen is dark red to pink which can give a feminine impression