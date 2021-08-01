Jegeg Bali Letter Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Content Upload Logo Jegeg Bali
[Unused/Rejected Logo Concept | Derivative Logo of Bajang Baline]
Jegeg Bali consists of the words "Jegeg" which means beautiful and "Bali" refers to the Balinese population who is female.
This logo consists of 2 components, namely a combination of the letters J and B which represent the initials "Jegeg Bali". The combination of traditional Balinese patterns called "Patra Samblung" represents elements of Balinese beauty
The color palette chosen is dark red to pink which can give a feminine impression