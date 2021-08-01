Saiful

E-Commerce Mobile App

Saiful
Saiful
  • Save
E-Commerce Mobile App ios app design ui ux mobile app app design e-commerce app brand shop e-commerce mobile app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Today I would like to share this Ecommerce App made specially for brand shop, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Hope you like it.❤

Feel free to share your views on this.

Email: saifulislamemon656@gmain.com
Follow Me: https://www.behance.net/saifulislam225
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackice_ux/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saifulislam.emon.946/

Saiful
Saiful

More by Saiful

View profile
    • Like