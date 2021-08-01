Futuristic Art Installation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
My attempt on pwnisher's Dynamic Machines community render challenge. Used Blender, Cycles, After Effects and Photoshop for visuals. For sound design I used Audacity and After Effects. It took me 3 weekends to finish it around 75 hours of work. Render time: ~8 hours on an Nvidia RTX 3070 laptop GPU. I put a few small details into the scene which will reveal themselves only for those who are looking 🙂
Watch the submission looped here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMVgEDkstqM
This was a really fun challenge, I'm so happy I finished it and can't wait to see all the renders. Good luck everyone!