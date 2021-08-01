Adam Skovran

Futuristic Art Installation

Adam Skovran
Adam Skovran
Hire Me
  • Save
Futuristic Art Installation sci-fi contraption rutgoldberg sleek rich museum futuristic challenge pwnisher cycles blender 3d
Futuristic Art Installation sci-fi contraption rutgoldberg sleek rich museum futuristic challenge pwnisher cycles blender 3d
Futuristic Art Installation sci-fi contraption rutgoldberg sleek rich museum futuristic challenge pwnisher cycles blender 3d
Download color palette
  1. Adam_Skovran_Dynamic_Machines_2021.mp4
  2. Viewport1.jpg
  3. Viewport2.jpg
  4. Viewport3.jpg

Hi
My attempt on pwnisher's Dynamic Machines community render challenge. Used Blender, Cycles, After Effects and Photoshop for visuals. For sound design I used Audacity and After Effects. It took me 3 weekends to finish it around 75 hours of work. Render time: ~8 hours on an Nvidia RTX 3070 laptop GPU. I put a few small details into the scene which will reveal themselves only for those who are looking 🙂

Watch the submission looped here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMVgEDkstqM

This was a really fun challenge, I'm so happy I finished it and can't wait to see all the renders. Good luck everyone!

Adam Skovran
Adam Skovran
Creative Designer. In the Grand Dutchy.
Hire Me

More by Adam Skovran

View profile
    • Like