Data Analytics Platform Landing Page

Data Analytics Platform Landing Page mobile website web minimal illustrator graphic design flat clean art animation ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Concept: Data analytics platform landing page.

I used the beautiful Trap typeface by Aayush Mayank (https://bit.ly/3CejDfc) along with these awesome 3D illustrations by Paperpillar (https://bit.ly/2VaJaVQ).

