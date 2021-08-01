🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Mevoz - Logo request for the music app. ( Unused )
Mevoz is a powerful Music Player with a magical 3D surround sound, powerful Bass and an advanced Equalizer. Mevoz uses a patent-pending 3D audio technology to deliver the most realistic and immersive music experience on ANY headsets! It extracts spatial cues from your music to render them in three-dimensional clarity for an extremely intense listening experience.
Thank you!