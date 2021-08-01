Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer

Mevoz

Mevoz dj speaker creative mark app icon for sale unused premade monogram entertainment logo design agency 3d audio vector icon mark symbol gradient logo abstract logo letter m sound music app logo logo designer logo
Mevoz - Logo request for the music app. ( Unused )

Mevoz is a powerful Music Player with a magical 3D surround sound, powerful Bass and an advanced Equalizer. Mevoz uses a patent-pending 3D audio technology to deliver the most realistic and immersive music experience on ANY headsets! It extracts spatial cues from your music to render them in three-dimensional clarity for an extremely intense listening experience.

