Classi Landing Page

Classi Landing Page gym whitespace branding indonesia design clean minimalist landing website design website online class landing page ui
A landing page design for Classi app.

Classi is an online experience class to help you stay healthy physically and mentally. Users will be able to find live classes such as workouts from home or cooking, then they can invite their friends to practice together.

I designed the landing page a year ago (Jul 2020).

