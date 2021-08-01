Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rheza Vincentius

Lotus

Rheza Vincentius
Rheza Vincentius
  • Save
Lotus meditation company landingpage app vector logo illustration web design graphic design ui ux design branding
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a website concept for a Meditation Landing Page . Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Rheza Vincentius
Rheza Vincentius

More by Rheza Vincentius

View profile
    • Like