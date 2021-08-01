Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Balinese Local Food Mobile Apps

Balinese Local Food Mobile Apps graphic design ui
[BALINESE LOCAL FOOD MOBILE APP IDEAS]

Recently there has been a decrease in visitors to traditional Balinese food stalls, (in my opinion) so that the income of traditional food stalls has decreased. Several food businesses with franchise concepts have turned to application-based businesses. From this, I have the idea to transform the sale of local Balinese food into an application-based business so that the income of local Balinese food stalls can be stable.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
