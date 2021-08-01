Balinese Local Food Mobile Apps

[BALINESE LOCAL FOOD MOBILE APP IDEAS]

Recently there has been a decrease in visitors to traditional Balinese food stalls, (in my opinion) so that the income of traditional food stalls has decreased. Several food businesses with franchise concepts have turned to application-based businesses. From this, I have the idea to transform the sale of local Balinese food into an application-based business so that the income of local Balinese food stalls can be stable.