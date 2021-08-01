Iosi Pratama

Classi Mobile App 📱

Classi Mobile App 📱 gym live online course learning sport cooking online class ux indonesian mobile app mobile app design indonesia ui
Classi is an online experience class to help you stay healthy physically and mentally. Users will be able to find live classes such as workouts from home or cooking, then they can invite their friends to practice together.

I worked together with the founder to design the first version of Classi App. I was working on Jun - Jul 2020.

