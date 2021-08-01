Brandon Willis

The Adventures of Ecco

The Adventures of Ecco story gradient water climate book illustration design
Ecco journeys through the vast ocean to change the tides by reversing the effects of water pollution. He meets with his marine life friends as they each face their own problems that must be resolved to save their homes. Follow Ecco’s actions and join the “Tidal Change” movement as we strive to make a difference.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
