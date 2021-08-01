Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer

L Modern Logo mark Letter initial LHD

Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer
L Modern Logo mark Letter initial LHD platform education corporate logo modern logo halal learn flat minimal design illustration app icon vector branding gradient l mark lhd graphic design logo
Hello everyone,
This is L letter logo mark initial LHD concept. Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.
👇 Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:

📩 mushfikdesign@gmail.com
Skype: Mushfik Rahman ( live:mushfik.rahman )
Whatsapp: +8801672720036

-Follow Me On:
Facebook | Behance | Instagram | Linkdin

Regards-
Mushfik Rahman

