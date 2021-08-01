Roman

Stickers illustrations for Watch the birdie application

Stickers illustrations for Watch the birdie application kids application set bundle graphic design design meteorite blow tnt bomb icons dolphin kokoshnik art style flat illustration vector stickers
Some stickers for application Watch the birdie.

Watch The birdie is photo application for kids, so my main purpose was to create something nice to interact with. Hope this one is eye-catching for any kid.

Link to app - https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/watch-the-birdie/id1515479020

