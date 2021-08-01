Océane GUILBARD

> La Fusée

> La Fusée class figurine chocolateclass maisonlenotre spatial procreate digitalart graphic design cacaobarry cacaobarryofficial dessin illustration
Illustration for the Masterclass Lenôtre x Cacao Barry
@cacaobarryofficial @christianrxchoc @chocolateacademyparis
https://www.instagram.com/p/COH55amh8iH/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet
