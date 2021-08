Slicehood - Social Network Website Design

Slicehood is a Social Network that reveals one’s knowledge. Its mission is to encourage people to share, learn and organize knowledge in small portions or… β€œslices”. The Internet is packed with long articles designed for ranking in search engines. You’ve heard about SEO-friendly. But what about HUMAN-friendly?

πŸ‘‰ π—Ÿπ—˜π—§'𝗦 π—ͺ𝗒π—₯π—ž π—§π—’π—šπ—˜π—§π—›π—˜π—₯!

Email me at mireia@mireiabalaguer.com

Visit my full portfolio for more awesome work!

πŸ”₯ More cool stuff is coming. Don't forget to show some love ❀️ and follow me!