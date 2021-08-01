Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mireia Balaguer

Ultonia Hotels - Website Design

Mireia Balaguer
Mireia Balaguer
  • Save
Ultonia Hotels - Website Design art creative design garnet hotel web ux ui web design
Download color palette

Right in the center of Girona, Spain, rooted in the city’s history and heritage since 1962, are Hotels Ultonia, located just a few minutes walk from the main attractions.

👉 𝗟𝗘𝗧'𝗦 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞 𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥!
Email me at mireia@mireiabalaguer.com
Visit my full portfolio for more awesome work!

🔥 More cool stuff is coming. Don't forget to show some love ❤️ and follow me!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Mireia Balaguer
Mireia Balaguer

More by Mireia Balaguer

View profile
    • Like