Adaptación Congress - Website Design

This was the first international congress about Business Model Adaptation. It was an online congress created as a direct response to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on traditional business models.

👉 𝗟𝗘𝗧'𝗦 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞 𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥!

Email me at mireia@mireiabalaguer.com

Visit my full portfolio for more awesome work!

🔥 More cool stuff is coming. Don't forget to show some love ❤️ and follow me!