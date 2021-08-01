Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TopskiyPavel

Music player App

TopskiyPavel
TopskiyPavel
  • Save
Music player App uxui ux ui dribbble sound app music hello dribble design mobile
Download color palette

For classical music, you need a classic app and nothing more. So I did, listening to and enjoying the classics!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
TopskiyPavel
TopskiyPavel

More by TopskiyPavel

View profile
    • Like