ZIKARY Design Company Animation

ZIKARY Design Company Animation motion design motion graphics ui animation animation landing page logo design fashion blog blog ux ui interface grid fashion design agency agency portfolio design porfolio website design website
Hey guys!

Happy to present my very first UI Animation made for Branding and Experience Design Company ZIKARY.
The design concept is based on nonstandard grid and strong minimalistic imagery.

Always thrilled to hear your thoughts about it!

Thank you! ;-)

