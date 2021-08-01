Nikolay K.
Upwave

Support Section for Trading System

Nikolay K.
Upwave
Nikolay K. for Upwave
Hire Us
  • Save
Support Section for Trading System cfd forex crm trading support dashboard freebie udix branding design white blue dark web ux ui
Download color palette

This is one of the layouts of the customer support section for trading system. Each client can ask a question, as well as attach the necessary document. Hope you enjoy it!

--

See also:

uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Upwave
Upwave
We create brands & make products
Hire Us

More by Upwave

View profile
    • Like