Vermin Logo

Vermin Logo
The logo was sketched by a current member; I cleaned up the art, added texture, some photoshop style stitching, lighting, and applied to my site design.

Current site:
http://verminmc.com

Details at:
http://bradyjfrey.com/portfolio/verminmc.php

Posted on May 4, 2011
