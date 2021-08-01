Saleem Rawn

Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Video-Game Arcade Logo

Saleem Rawn
Saleem Rawn
  • Save
Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Video-Game Arcade Logo branding logo design adobe illustrator cc dribbbleweeklywarmup
Download color palette

Remember the 5 D's of dodgeball: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.

4684b1fba7bafdf6dbad90bacacd4837
Rebound of
Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Saleem Rawn
Saleem Rawn

More by Saleem Rawn

View profile
    • Like