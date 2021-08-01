DAKSH ASWAL

Landing page concept

DAKSH ASWAL
DAKSH ASWAL
  • Save
Landing page concept business website ui minimal design landing page
Download color palette

Web design concept.
This website is the landing page for NexStem.
You can visit the NexStem website at https://nexstem.ai

Don't forget to press 'L'
Thankyou, have a nice day!
Check out my
| Instagram | Linkedin | Fiverr |

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
DAKSH ASWAL
DAKSH ASWAL

More by DAKSH ASWAL

View profile
    • Like