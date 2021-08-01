Kyle Hsia

The first Badminton Gold in Olympics 2020 by Taiwan

Kyle Hsia
Kyle Hsia
  • Save
The first Badminton Gold in Olympics 2020 by Taiwan olympics badminton animation taiwan figma
Download color palette

I design a simple interactive animation by Figma for congrating!
View on Figma Community https://pse.is/3m346e

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Kyle Hsia
Kyle Hsia

More by Kyle Hsia

View profile
    • Like