Banking platform landing page

Banking platform landing page data finance fintech banking app fintech website landing geometric typography black design bank
Finext is a next-generation banking platform aimed at removing the barriers that constrain financial institutions in their digital banking transformation by offering financial data processing platforms based on a modern, scalable, flexible and open architecture.

The design is simple. Black and white colors and geometric elements. All attention goes to the key points. Well-balanced and uncluttered.

