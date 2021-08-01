Victoria Romijn

BUNQ Visual re-design

Victoria Romijn
Victoria Romijn
  • Save
BUNQ Visual re-design webpage gradient visualdesign webdesign banking bank interface ux design branding ui
Download color palette

A BUNQ re-design made for a Commercial Design course. After focusing on Behavioural Design & Psych. I was interested in learning marketing-focused design. I'm not happy with the copy used, but I'm happy with the final visual product.

What do you think?

Victoria Romijn
Victoria Romijn

More by Victoria Romijn

View profile
    • Like