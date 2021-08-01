Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anthony-Awi Temitope

Eden's Honey

Anthony-Awi Temitope
Anthony-Awi Temitope
  • Save
Eden's Honey vector label packaging design branding graphic design
Download color palette

Home made dark honey, label design. Client wanted a black background on the label, what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Anthony-Awi Temitope
Anthony-Awi Temitope

More by Anthony-Awi Temitope

View profile
    • Like