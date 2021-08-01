Logo and corporate identity for the ClapBack

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo and corporate identity for the young IT company Clap Back. The company is engaged in the corporate blockchain Hyperledger Fabric, Corda. The company has a full package of services - from consulting and ending with a complete turnkey solution.
The logo and corporate identity should evoke the emotions of a high-quality and modern IT product. Simple, stylish and restrained, at the same time making you draw attention to yourself.