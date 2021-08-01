Artyom Kolesnikov

Instagram posts for the ClapBack

Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov
  • Save
Instagram posts for the ClapBack instagram graphic design minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo and corporate identity for the young IT company Clap Back. The company is engaged in the corporate blockchain Hyperledger Fabric, Corda. The company has a full package of services - from consulting and ending with a complete turnkey solution.

The logo and corporate identity should evoke the emotions of a high-quality and modern IT product. Simple, stylish and restrained, at the same time making you draw attention to yourself.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov

More by Artyom Kolesnikov

View profile
    • Like