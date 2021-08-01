Gennady Savinov

Meteoras Logo Grid

Meteoras Logo Grid professional logo design geometric modern logo abstract visual identity branding brand identity graphic design tech logo marketing music corporate app logo business logo fire logo design gennady savinov logo design comet space
Logo grid of the logo for a decentralized, all-in-one music solution.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

