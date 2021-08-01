bhar_uix

Daily Ui - Checkout

Daily Ui - Checkout
hi again :)
in this challenge, we must design a credit card checkout form or page.
and the important elements was such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
