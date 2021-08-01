Amrita Arya

Voilaa! A new material!

Voilaa! A new material! glassmorphism freebie event calendar events calendar cards card component ui product design design ux
Trying to create acrylic. The dot pattern is too spaced out for it. But it is another material altogether innit? Made in Figma and it is so flexible, you'll love it!

