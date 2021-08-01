Avila - Branding Design

Hi my friends, hope you are all well.

In the last couple of months I've partnered with recruiting agency based in Finland. They are called Avila, and they are proud to say that they are one of the best in their job.

Avila Oy is a company specializing in recruitment and direct search. Technology and human usage patterns are evolving faster than ever and digital solutions enable new and more efficient recruitment solutions. We work with full passion and new ideas for better recruitments.

