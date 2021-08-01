Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Instant Hygiene - On The Go Hand Sanitizer

Instant Hygiene - On The Go Hand Sanitizer bacterial virus on the go hand sanitizer on the go clean instant clean instant hand sanitizer print packaging design label design disinfectant stay safe hygiene graphic design instant hygiene clean hand sanitizer label packaging branding
Hi everybody!

Glad to show you my hand sanitizer packaging shot.
A quick project I worked on at edirect for a hand sanitizer / disinfectant product.

Don't forget to press "L" if you like it! ❤️
Stay safe!

To get in contact, mmaulanaa25@gmail.com for freelance work & collaboration.

