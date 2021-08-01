العمار | Almmaar

جدة | السعودية

استشارات تصميم في مجال البناء والمقاولات الداخلية.

Alammaar provides design consultancy in the field of construction and interior contracting, the company is building a new identity and a strong world contracting through the strengthening of trust between the company and the client by managing every project from the first foundation to delivery and contribute to raising customer awareness and offers design options that help good implementation.

"Transparency - Trust - Elegence"

To reflect these values, I designed a simple (minimal) logo,

the logo is an open house that can be seen through, and at the same time, it is geometrically similar in its composition to a jewel, taking into account making the icon more distinctive.

تشمل شخصية العمار بالالتزام والشفافية بالجمع بين إدارة الوقت وإدارة المال معا لتناسب احتياج كل عميل. بالإضافة الى بناء هوية جديدة وقوية لعالم المقاولات من خلال تقوية الثقة بين العمار والعميل. بالإضافة الى القوة الإدارية التي تدير كل مشروع من الأساس الأول الى تسليم المشروع، والمساهمة في رفع وعي العميل وعرض الخيارات التصميمية التي تساعد على التنفيذ الجيد.

"الشفافية - الثقة - الرقي"

ولعكس هذه القيم قمت بتصميم الشعار بسيط عبارة منزل مفتوح يمكن رؤية ما بداخله وفي نفس الوقت بشكل هندسي يشبه في تكوينه الجوهرة مع الوضع في الاعتبار جعل الايقونة أكثر تميزًا.