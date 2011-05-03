Brady J. Frey

Biker Mission

Mission home page for Vermin, MC; utilizing a custom tattoo font, with some heavy photoshop work for realistic leather texture, faux stitching, and smoking guns.

Current site:
http://verminmc.com

Details at:
http://bradyjfrey.com/portfolio/verminmc.php

Posted on May 3, 2011
